Rafa Nadal marries long-time partner Xisca Perello in private ceremony

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal tied the knot with partner Xisca Perello at a Mallorca castle on Saturday. The two have dated for 14 years before getting married on Saturday, October 20, 2019.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello. The 19-time grand slam champion and Perello, 31, got married at around one o’clock local time at La Fortaleza in the presence of more than 300 guests, who were reminded that it was a private ceremony.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, there was a message left on the seats which said: “We remind you that we would like you to enjoy our wedding and to be in the strictest privacy. When you arrive you will find a locker so you can leave your cell phones.”

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance.

Sealed with a kiss: @RafaelNadal embraces his girlfriend Xisca after winning in Monte Carlo for a record 9th time 💋💗 pic.twitter.com/WAIvATYDMR — Tennis (@tennis_photos) April 17, 2016

Nadal secured his 19th Grand Slam men’s singles title after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 U.S. Open men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Nadal previously won the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2017.

12 of Nadal’s major titles have come from French Open and the former No. 1 is just one shy of the record held by his rival Roger Federer.