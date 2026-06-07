Rafael Nadal on life after retirement: ‘I’m in a new phase’

Rafael Nadal says he is embracing life after tennis and focusing on growing his charitable foundation, with the Spaniard determined to use his profile to support more children and families following his retirement from the sport.

Speaking to ATPTour.com, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said philanthropy has become a major part of his life since bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful careers in tennis history.

“I’m dedicating quite a lot of time to my foundation,” Nadal said. “Since I retired, I’ve done several events a year. I really think I can contribute by putting on events to generate resources so we can keep growing and keep supporting more children and families.”