Rafael Nadal on life after retirement: ‘I’m in a new phase’

Rafael Nadal says he is embracing life after tennis and focusing on growing his charitable foundation, with the Spaniard determined to use his profile to support more children and families following his retirement from the sport.
Speaking to ATPTour.com, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said philanthropy has become a major part of his life since bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful careers in tennis history.
“I’m dedicating quite a lot of time to my foundation,” Nadal said. “Since I retired, I’ve done several events a year. I really think I can contribute by putting on events to generate resources so we can keep growing and keep supporting more children and families.”
Nadal retired in 2024 after winning 92 ATP Tour titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns, and spending more than two decades competing at the highest level. While his daily routine is vastly different now, the former world No. 1 said he has enjoyed the transition into retirement.
“I’m in a new phase of my life, and I’m enjoying it,” Nadal said.
The Spaniard admitted that retirement has not necessarily meant slowing down. Alongside his foundation commitments, Nadal continues to devote significant attention to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, which has expanded considerably since its inception.
Discussing the academy’s growth, Nadal explained that continuing to evolve is essential for any organisation.
“If you don’t keep growing, you gradually become smaller. We’re going through a process of global expansion after more or less ten years here in Mallorca,” he said.
The academy has become one of Nadal’s flagship projects away from the court and now attracts players from around the world. The 40-year-old said overseeing its development remains one of his biggest responsibilities. Away from his professional commitments, Nadal revealed that family life has become the centre of his world.
“Honestly, the centre of my world is the little ones,” Nadal said, referring to his children.
Nadal also reflected on the challenge of adapting to a completely different lifestyle after spending so many years governed by the demands of elite sport. However, he said the change has been a positive one and has allowed him to devote more time to causes he cares deeply about.
“When I played tennis, I listened to people who maybe didn’t know more than I did, and now, the people I value professionally and personally, well, I listen to them,” he added.
The Rafa Nadal Foundation has long focused on supporting vulnerable children and young people through education and sport, and Nadal believes retirement has given him greater scope to contribute to its work.
“I really think I can contribute,” Nadal said, explaining his desire to organise events and raise resources that will allow the foundation to expand its reach.