Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup semi-final due to injury

Spain’s Rafael Nadal will miss their Davis Cup semi-final next weekend against France owing to the knee injury he picked up during the US Open semi-final. Nadal pulled out after the second set in New York against Juan Martin Del Potro for his second retirement in a slam this year. Spanish tennis federation and the World No 1 confirmed the expected development.

“Rafa Nadal will not be able to compete in the tie against France in Lille. The knee injury suffered last night (Friday) at the US Open is stopping him from playing this semi-final,” Spain team captain Sergi Bruguera said in a statement. “We hope he recovers soon and we thank him for his support for the Spanish team in the Davis Cup.”

Nadal posted multiple tweets on the development stating he will work on recovering and had kept Davis Cup into account while deciding not to play Cincinnati as the US Open tune-up tournament. “Hello everyone, already on my way home, besides having missed the opportunity to play a grand Slam final in New York, I can not play the Davis Cup this coming weekend in Lille against France. I had made a good schedule thinking about my goals, including the Davis Cup, one of the reasons for not playing Cincinnati. Very sad to not be able to try and help the team to play the final and I am convinced that those who are going to play will do it in the best possible way. I wish everyone the best – I will be cheering like just another fan.”

Nadal will be replaced by world number 52 Albert Ramos-Vinolas for the September 14-16 clash against the defending champions as Spain look to reach their first final since 2012. The tie will be played on clay in Lille.

“I know what I have,” Nadal said after the US Open semi-final. “I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible. It’s tough, these moments, but on the other hand I’m going to keep going and I’m going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities.”

