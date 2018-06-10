Sportspersons hail ‘alien’ Rafael Nadal after 11th French Open title

Rafael Nadal celebrates with ball boys, ball girls and the trophy after winning the French Open final. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal celebrates with ball boys, ball girls and the trophy after winning the French Open final. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets to clinch his 11th French Open title and take his already jaw-dropping win-loss record at the grand slam to 86-2. In so doing, he became the second player in tennis history to win 11 singles titles at any Grand Slam tournament after Margaret Court, who claimed 11 Australian Open titles. He also moved closer to great rival Roger Federer with his 17th grand slam title (Federer stands on 20). Between the two, they’ve won the last six grand slam tournaments.

At his awe-inspiring best, Nadal won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 and barely gave Thiem any hope of winning a set let alone the match. The Austrian is the only player to have beaten Nadal on clay in the last two years and was primed to push Nadal in his maiden slam final appearance. But, Nadal proved far too clinical to extend his head-to-head to 7-3.

The hard work and dedication it takes to win even one 🏆 is enormous. But to win 11 on clay at the same Arena is Legendary. Congratulations Amigo @RafaelNadal #RG18 #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/uY27Kcbksu — Leander Paes (@Leander) June 10, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Juan Martin del Potro, who Nadal beat in the semifinals, tweeted, “Writing incredible history each time. Congratulations for 11th title”

THERE ARE #NOL1M1TS FOR @RafaelNadal . Thanks for inspiring all of our students to always keep fighting! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qLHeRK6cyc — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 10, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Spain football player Sergio Ramos tweeted, “Dynasty on clay, legend in tennis, hero in sport.” While another Spain football player Alvaro Morata tweeted, “Out of words to describe what you do day by day, year by year. You’re a legend, an example on and off the field.”

Se agotan las palabras para describir lo que consigues día a día, año a año!! Eres una leyenda, un ejemplo para todos dentro y fuera de la pista. 🎾🇪🇸 #GraciasRafa 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/7AerdgaF3e — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) June 10, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

🏆 1 x Australian Open

🏆 11 x French Open

🏆 2 x Wimbledon

🏆 3 x US Open — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) June 10, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“It’s amazing now, I can’t describe my feelings,” Nadal told the crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court moments after capturing his 17th Grand Slam trophy with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory. “It’s not even a dream to win here 11 times, because its impossible to think of something like this.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd