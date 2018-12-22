Rafael Nadal donates $1.15 million dollars to victims of Mallorca flash floods

Rafael Nadal has donated 1 million euros (USD 1.15 million) to the victims of the flash floods that hit the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. The Island is the tennis superstar’s hometown and local authorities made an announcement regarding his contribution on Thursday.

A total of 13 people were killed after flash floods hit Mallorca on October 9, reports Efe news.

“We know about his affection and humanity, which is as great as his talent and his results and he has shown that both on and off the court,” the local government said in a statement.

Nadal donated the money despite being unable to take part in a charity exhibition match aimed at helping people who were affected by the disaster. The 17-time Grand Slam champion joined the clean-up operations and opened up his academy for the victims.

At least 12 people were killed as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc on the Spanish island of Mallorca later on October 9, emergency services said. Images posted on social media showed cars being swept along narrow streets by torrents of brown water.