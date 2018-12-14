Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to team up for Laver Cup 2019

Tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will join forces for the third edition of the Laver Cup to be held in Geneva, Switzerland from 20-22 September. Nadal and Federer will represent Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe. Earlier, Federer and Nadal, teamed up for the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017 where they won a memorable doubles match together. Borg’s side have won both previous competitions against John McEnroe’s Team World and the pair of Nadal and Federer once again puts Team Europe in pole position to win the title.

Advertising

“It doesn’t get much better for a captain than naming both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the Laver Cup in Geneva, ” Borg was quoted as saying by lavercup.com.

“Bringing together two of the greatest players, and rivals, the sport has ever seen together on one team is very exciting for our sport – and will give us the best possible chance to win the Laver Cup three years in a row,” he added.

“We saw again the same special moments in Chicago, and how much this event means to the players. I can’t wait to see how the Laver Cup unfolds in Geneva as Team Europe regroups to defend our title,” Borg said.

Advertising

Roger Federer also expressed excitement as the tournament will be held in his hometown. “We’ve all been blown away by the success of the Laver Cup, which is just two years has become so special to all the players who’ve been involved from both teams.” Federer said.

“I’m excited captain Bjorn has named both me and Rafa for Team Europe. We had a blast in Prague and it will be very special for me to team up with him again in Switzerland to try and defend our title,” Federer added.

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal described the Laver Cup as a unique event and said, “The Laver Cup is a different event, it brings together players who are adversaries for all of the year, and it’s a wonderful experience to come together as a team, to work together, to help each other, and to get to know other players in a new way.”