Rafael Nadal set to tie the knot with Xisca Perello after 14 years of dating: Reports

Rafael Nadal is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend of 14 years, Mery Perello. According to various media reports the duo have been secretly engaged for past eight months and had kept the news private.

Advertising

Spanish magazine Hola claimed that the World Number 2 had admitted that he had proposed to Mery, who also goes by the name of Xisca, during a romantic holiday to Rome.

The happy couple are now planning to marry in an intimate ceremony on the Spanish isle of Mallorca later this autumn.

Earlier, Nadal previously opened up to HELLO! magazine and said that he would love to have children with Mery. “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like,” Nadal had said.

“After 10 years, finally my girlfriend gets a wildcard to come here.” 😂😂😂 Smooth Rafa… #AusOpen #Nadal pic.twitter.com/RK953jWZaX — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 23 January 2017

His girlfriend regularly travels the world to watch his tennis matches and cheer him on from the audience, and even supported him in Melbourne this month.

Nadal was beaten at the Australian Open men’s singles final by Novak Djokovic. However, he vowed to return stronger after the defeat.

“Even if tonight was not my night, it’s so important for me to be where I am coming back from injury. I really believe I played a great two weeks of tennis, there’s a good energy and good inspiration for what is coming,” he had said.

Advertising

The good news will definitely wave off the disappointment for the 32-year-old. Congratulations to Rafa and Xisca!