Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Highlights: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-3 to move into Rome final

Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Highlights: In their first meeting since Madrid last year, Rafa Nadal triumphed over Novak Djokovic to progress into the Rome finals. With the 7-6, 6-3 win, Nadal kept his unbeaten run in the Rome semifinals alive as it ended for Djokovic. In yet another classic between the two players, Nadal needed two match points to down Djokovic who arguably played his best match of the year. The win means Nadal will contest for an eighth title in Rome following a record 356th ATP Masters 1000 match win. Nadal now trails Djokovic by just one match win to level things in their head-to-head which now stands at 26-25 in favour of Novak. The World No 2 will face Marin Cilic or Alexander Zverev, who meet later, on Saturday.
Live Blog
Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Rome Masters Semifinals
"Very, very happy to return to play a final here in Roma."
Rafa Nadal improves on his head-to-head record against Djokovic with the win. 26-25 now in the Serbian's favour. Arguably Djokovic's best performance this year and it results in a defeat. But losing to Nadal on clay, is nothing to be frustrated about...
Two match points for Nadal after Djokovic produces an error. Almost looked like the Serb had given up there. Serve out wide on the Nadal backhand and a serve-volley approach. Good volley winner. Another match point. Has Djokovic out of the court and sends the backhand winner down the line. Nadal keeps his perfect record alive in Rome semifinals. Into his tenth final in Rome. Wins 7-6, 6-3 in almost two hours
Relentless stuff from Nadal. 30-30 and on the run but the Spaniard turns things around to stretch Djokovic and force an error out of it. But follows it up with a double fault. Deuce. Djokovic goes for a touch too much on the second serve. Tries to get on top of it but sends it wide in the process. Next one? BAM! Almost out of sheer frustration that. Thunders the forehand winner past Nadal who can't even move for it. Back to deuce. Djokovic misses with the backhand now. Not pleased with the rising errors count. Meanwhile, this game is well past the seven minutes mark. And it will go on for longer. Nadal's backhand is wide and the Spaniard wants to have it checked. Chair umpires comes down to have a look and it is indeed wide of the line. Deuce once again. How do you stop Nadal? Twice Djokovic would have thought he had the point in the bag but Nadal kept things going and forces an error. Holds with a forehand winner. 9 minutes and 27 seconds that game.
Nadal has turned his serving status around in the second set. Now giving Djokovic absolutely no chance. Racing away to a love hold. In reply, Djokovic holds with ease as well. Just the single point for Nadal with a backhand crosscourt winner. No answer from Djokovic on it but a thumbs up towards the Spaniard.
Been a special day with the backhand for Novak. But it hasn't been enough to topple Nadal who continues to lead. The Spaniard's lob sails long and Djokovic holds serve
Nadal's wild forehand, a miscue perhaps and it is 30-30. Gives Djokovic a possible look in to level things. But little blip this and Nadal holds serve to make it 3-1 in the second set
Errors by Djokovic and it is suddenly 0-30. Nadal senses a break point opportunity. And gets there after picking up a deft Djokovic drop shot. Got there in good time and all but used his wrist to send it for a winner. Three break points. BREAK! Djokovic is at the net and Nadal's forehand is headed for a winner and the Serbian throws his racket at it but fails to keep the ball down. Nadal with the break early in the second set
Holds at love and 15 for Djokovic and Nadal top begin the second set. Djokovic despite the anger in the middle of the two sets, starts out well on the serve and looks good on the backhand still. The one shot that has been going perfectly for him today
Rafa Nadal wins the opening set 7-6 (4) in an hour and 13 minutes. Not been the greatest serving shows from Nadal and the first serve percentage of just 50% says that. Irrespective, Nadal holds through and takes the opening set. Djokovic not pleased with something here as he sits down. Shouts "three! three!" to his team.
UH! OH! Djokovic's desperate slide forehand fails to trickle over and that gives Nadal the set point.
How good has Djokovic's backhand been today? He's been in coplete control each time and more so when its been on the cross court, Nadal has no answer once again and thats the mini break back.
Nadal knows how to defy the odds and change things around. Epecially on clay. And he's showing just that here. Forces Djokovic to go fetching and despite the attempts it is not enough.
Rafa Nadal with a crucial winner at the right time and Djokovic's reaction says it all. Winner into open court and Djokovic can only see it go past him. Long sigh as the ball bangs the board behind him
Djokovic makes it 3-3 at the change of ends in the opening set tiebreak. Bold forehand winner and Nadal has no reply.
Djokovic gets the mini break back! An unforced error by Nadal on the backhand and it goes long. Went for a bit too much there and it sails over.
Nadal with a superb backhand down the line and then goes the other side to open the court. Djokovic can't help but dink the ball over and Nadal is all over it to smash it away.
Three mini breaks in a row. Short reply from Djokovic and Nadal creates room to whip a forehand winner into the open court. Djokovic not pleased with that shot. Nadal 2-1 Djokovic
This time, however, Nadal is in complete control and kept a cool head as he moved forward. Slides forward at the net and Djokovic's attempt at sending the ball back for a winner goes in vain. Nadal is quick to kill it for a winner. Djokovic 1-1 Nadal
Novak Djokovic starts off with a mini break in the bag. Draws Nadal forward and then pushes a backhand across which Nadal can't keep down on the stretch. Djokovic 1-0 Nadal
Despite dropping the first point on serve, Djokovic comes back to whip up fourt straight points to hold serve. Even better to do it with a backhand cross court winner that Nadal didn't even bother chasing down. How rarely does that happen!
Nadal holds serve to love and snaps the three games losing streak. Confident serving and supported by huge groundstrokes to hold serve and make it 6-5
Djokovic holds serve to make it 5-5 to make it even stevens in the opening set. And this Rome crowd loves it. Loud chants of 'Nole, Nole'. Three games in a row for Djokovic. Reminder, Nadal lost five games in a row yesterday against Fabio Fognini to drop the first set....
The Spaniard starts off with a whipping forehand winner after taking Djokovic out of the equation with a fine drive down the line. Djokovic levels it at 15-15 after some brutal hitting from the back of the court. A forehand followed by a stinging backhand and Nadal can't keep it down. Make that 15-30 to Djokovic now as Nadal sends his forehand into the net. Chance for Djokovic... This is incredible tennis from Djokovic. Painting the lines here with superb deep groundstrokes and has Nadal pinned back. Djokovic moves up to the net and somehow, somehow gets his volley past the net. Nadal with an error and BREAK! Djokovic brings the set back on serve!
Solid hold from Djokovic and he's put the onus on Nadal to take the opening set. The Spaniard's serve has been wayward at times this opening set. Djokovic holds with a comfortable ace
Nadal consolidates the break but made to work for it. Djokovic with some sensational tennis to move Nadal around and clinches the point with a gorgeous volley winner to make things 0-30 on the Nadal serve. Despite that, Nadal comes back to hold serve and leads 5-2
Djokovic saves break point with a cross court backhand that has Nadal on the stretch and the sliced forehand return is not enough to clear the net. But on the very next point, a mishit from Djokovic on the forehand and the short reply is thumped into open court for a forehand winner by Rafa. Brings up another break point. After a long rally, Djokovic errs and sends his backhand long. BREAK! Nadal leads 4-2 in the first set
Staying on serve after the first 16 minutes into the match. Nadal holds and it is 3-2 in the first set. Comfortable holds for both players thus far.
Nadal has won the toss and has elected to serve. Renaud Lichtenstein, the Frenchman, is the man in the chair.
Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our coverage of this mouth-watering clash between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters semifinals. Beautiful afternoon in Rome - it is sunny and warm - just the way Nadal likes it on his favourite surface. Been a year since these two faced off and today they will square off at the Centrale in Rome.