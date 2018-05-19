Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Highlights: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-3 to move into Rome final

Nadal* 7-6, 5-3 Djokovic

Relentless stuff from Nadal. 30-30 and on the run but the Spaniard turns things around to stretch Djokovic and force an error out of it. But follows it up with a double fault. Deuce. Djokovic goes for a touch too much on the second serve. Tries to get on top of it but sends it wide in the process. Next one? BAM! Almost out of sheer frustration that. Thunders the forehand winner past Nadal who can't even move for it. Back to deuce. Djokovic misses with the backhand now. Not pleased with the rising errors count. Meanwhile, this game is well past the seven minutes mark. And it will go on for longer. Nadal's backhand is wide and the Spaniard wants to have it checked. Chair umpires comes down to have a look and it is indeed wide of the line. Deuce once again. How do you stop Nadal? Twice Djokovic would have thought he had the point in the bag but Nadal kept things going and forces an error. Holds with a forehand winner. 9 minutes and 27 seconds that game.