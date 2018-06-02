Rafa Nadal rallies with ball boy after Richard Gasquet win at Roland Garros; watch video

Rafa Nadal talks to a ball boy after beating Richard Gasquet at French Open. (Source: Screenshot) Rafa Nadal talks to a ball boy after beating Richard Gasquet at French Open. (Source: Screenshot)

Rafael Nadal had an easy outing on Court Philippe Chatrier in dispatching Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to further solidify his impressive record against a former junior competitior. With the win, Nadal progressed to the fourth round at Roland Garros. But he wasn’t done just yet.

As is customary after a win, the player was interviewed by a court side presenter. Former French tennis player and 2013 Wimbledon winner stepped up to do the duties before informing Nadal, “You have a lot of fans around the world but this ball kid is your biggest fan and it’s his dream to play just one ball against you…,” she said. Upon hearing that, Nadal stepped away to the side and came back by taking out two rackets from his bag – handing one to the ball boy before whispering some words into his ear.

Nadal then took position on the opposite end of the court as the ball boy and the Spaniard exchanged rallies from the back. Ball boy displayed some neat forehands and backhands after sending the first ball into the net. Philippe Chatrier applauded as the rally went on.

Commentator John McEnroe, former American tennis player, responded by telling Eurosport: “That is very unusual but he has plenty of support – I wonder if he will do better than Gasquet?”

Why we ❤️ tennis. Rafa Nadal makes a ball boy's dream come true. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/Kk8cweZK7m — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) June 2, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The exhibition was a fitting end to what was a superb afternoon for Nadal – who had a big smile on his face throughout the rally. The 31-year-old will next face German Maximilian Marterer in the last-16 after he beat Jurgen Zopp earlier in the day.

Nadal is looking to win his 11th French Open title at Roland Garros.

