Rafa Nadal offers boat and help to Andy Murray for Mallorca stay

After his first round win in US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal revealed that he has offered Andy Murray, who is playing a second-tier Challenger event in Mallorca, his boat.

Advertising

Murray won his second singles match at the ATP Challenger Tour event on the same day as Nadal advanced to the second round after beating John Millman 6-3 6-2 6-2.

After his opening match at the Grand Slam, Nadal said that he texted Murray a few days back telling him to let him know if he needs anything during his stay in Mallorca.

“I’m very happy to have Andy Murray playing there,” Nadal said. “It’s great news for us, of course, but for him and for the world of sport that’s great news and I wish him the very best. I just text him a couple days ago saying, ‘If you need anything, just let me know. You want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know.'”

Advertising

Playing on the Challenger circuit for the first time in 14 years, Murray underwent a hip operation in January following his first-round exit from the Australian Open. He returned to action by playing doubles with his brother as well as a title at Queen’s in June.

The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated 115th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday. “Best of luck, and more than playing in my home it is great news that he is back on the tennis court playing singles after a lot of struggles in recent years. I am happy for him, it is very special,” Nadal said.

“The decision to go and play a challenger is because he feels well, my feeling, the way that I see it. If you don’t feel it very well, you play normal tour and just let’s see how it goes. If one player like Andy is able to go and play a challenger is because physically he feels well and he wants to play matches,” he added.