Guess the heroes: Brave women who rose from challenging backgrounds to become top tennis stars

Brainsqueeze: This week’s quiz is about women’s tennis players who are not content to merely hit the crunching forehands. They extend their influence for meaningful interventions, to make a difference. Guess the heroes.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name and city.

Q1. On the occassion of the Velvet Revolution, *this tennis legend* stood right behind Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova who spoke eloquently about the her gratitude for growing up in a country that had freedom.

The legend had said after winning her first Wimbledon title: “I was very much an outsider. I would have liked to be the ‘home team’, to have had the support Andy Murray gets, no matter what. It was hard. When I first won Wimbledon, I was not a Czech anymore. I was not yet an American. I was stateless for six years. I didn’t get any homecoming anywhere because I didn’t have a country.”

WHO is this tennis legend? (7, 11)

***

Q2. Another contemporary star from the Czech with a fearsome first serve. This one decided to donate €200 for every ace she hit during the year’s US Open and later Wimbledon, to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Department of Motol University Hospital in Prague. The endowment she started in 2017 was to fund diagnostics and treatment of brain tumors in children.

Who is she? (8,8)

***

Q3. The Rio Olympics women’s singles champion, when her homeland was ravaged by hurricanes in 2017, the 24-year-old devoted herself to relief efforts – rallying a six-figure sum from donations, assisting in the distribution of medical supplies and using her global platform for the Puerto Rican victims..

Who is she? (6, 4)

***

Q4. This Spanish WTA player and Slam champion, launched an online crowdfunding campaign and set an initial fundraising goal of US$35,000 to support Room to Read’s comprehensive Literacy Program, including the creation of a brand-new school library in Banlech Prasat Primary School in Prey Veng, a bitterly poverty ravaged province of Cambodia.

Who is this brand ambassador of Room to Read? (7,8)

***

Q5. A glorious Beyonce gif to go with Laura Robson’s affirming message: “They don’t love you like I love you.” This was in solidarity with an American tennis player who had spoken out against vicious trolls. She is an ambassador for anti-bullying organization FearlesslyGIRL that is dedicated to inspiring girls to be kinder to themselves and each other.

Who is this player? (7, 4)

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com. Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.