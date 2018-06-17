Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Queen’s Club Championships 2018: Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Milos Raonic

Queen’s Club Championships 2018: Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Milos Raonic

Yuki Bhambri on Sunday qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships after beating America's Taylor Fritz in the second and final qualifying round in London.

By: PTI | Updated: June 17, 2018 10:46:00 pm
India’s Yuki Bhambri qualified for the ATP 500. (Source: AP)
Top News

India’s top singles player Yuki Bhambri on Sunday qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships after beating America’s Taylor Fritz in the second and final qualifying round in London and has been drawn to meet Stuttgart Open finalist Milos Raonic.

Yuki, seeded fifth in the Qualifiers, ended the hopes of the American third seed and world number 67 with a 6-4 6-2 victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

Yuki lost his serve twice but broke his rival five times.

It was the second meeting between the two players with Fritz emerging winner last year at the Ilkley event.

Yuki, ranked 84, will open his main draw campaign against the world number 35 Canadian, who ended runner-up to Roger Federer today in Stuttgart.

It will be the first match between Yuki and Raonic.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 