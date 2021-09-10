scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

Qualifier Emma Raducanu stuns Sakkari to reaches US Open final

With British tennis royalty Tim Henman and Virginia Wade looking on from the stands, Raducanu fended off seven break points across her first two service games and capitalized on a trio of double faults from Sakkari on the way to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

By: Reuters |
Updated: September 10, 2021 9:57:25 am
Emma RaducanuEmma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

Briton Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open final on Thursday by beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 on Arthur Ashe stadium.

With British tennis royalty Tim Henman and Virginia Wade looking on from the stands, Raducanu fended off seven break points across her first two service games and capitalized on a trio of double faults from Sakkari on the way to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Also Read |Unseeded Leylah Fernandez, 19, reaches 1st Slam final at US Open

Down a break in the second set, Sakkari then fought off five break points in a near 10-minute seventh game but the 18-year-old Raducanu would not be denied and went on to seal the match to set up a final against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada.”The time here in New York has gone so fast,” she said. “I can’t actually believe it.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India team for T20 world cup
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Meet India’s 15-member squad
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 10: Latest News