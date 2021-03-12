scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news

Roger Federer loses to Nikoloz Basilashvili in second match back on ATP tour

After his win over Dan Evans on Wednesday, Roger Federer had to endure a second straight three-setter. In the end, Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated him 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals.

By: AP | Doha |
March 12, 2021 12:00:05 am
Roger Federer in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Qatar Open. (Twitter/ATPTour)

Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Thursday, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff.

Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer’s serve in the next game.

It was a second straight grueling three-setter for Federer after his win Wednesday over Dan Evans took nearly 2 1/2 hours. The 39-year-old Federer was playing in his first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.

Basilashvili has now won three consecutive tour matches for the first time since 2019. His semifinal opponent will be Taylor Fritz after the American upset fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the first time in the 31-year history of the ATP Tour, a player reached the semifinals without hitting a ball after getting his second walkover in a row.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev benefited from a first-round bye, before Richard Gasquet withdrew ahead of their second-round match. Marton Fucsovics then withdrew from their quarterfinal Thursday with a lower back injury.

Rublev will face either top-seeded Dominic Thiem or fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in Saturday’s final.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Women’s Day: Powerful women athletes who dominate their sport
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 11: Latest News