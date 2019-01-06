Qatar Open: Roberto Bautista Agut holds off Tomas Berdych to win title

Toggle Menu
Roberto Bautista Agut didn't waste his win over Novak Djokovic as he won the Qatar Open by beating Tomas Berdych in the final on Saturday

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych REUTERS

Roberto Bautista Agut didn’t waste his win over Novak Djokovic as he won the Qatar Open by beating Tomas Berdych 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final on Saturday. A day after upsetting the world No. 1, Bautista Agut held off Berdych to win his ninth ATP title. Bautista Agut missed three chances to lead 5-1 in the third set, then Berdych blew two chances to get the deciding set back on serve at 4-2 down. Those were the Swede’s last chances.

Victory capped a career week for Bautista Agut, who beat three players who have reached the top five; Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic, and Berdych. Berdych had a successful week, too, in his first tournament since June after time off because of a back injury.

