scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

PU’s Birbal Wadhera to coach ATP U-14 team on Europe tour

The other two coaches for the team are Pairin Panjasilpa of Thailand and Mukhamadamin Yermatov of Kazakhstan.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 25, 2022 10:58:59 am
Panjab University lawn tennis coach, Birbal Wadhera. (Facebook/Birbal Wadhera)

Panjab University lawn tennis coach, Birbal Wadhera, has been selected as the travelling coach for the GSPDP/ITF/ATF U-14 tennis team to Europe.

The team, which comprises six boys and an equal number of girls, will be competing in five consecutive tennis tournaments on the European Junior circuit and will play in France, Germany and Belgium from June 30 to August 8.

The other two coaches for the team are Pairin Panjasilpa of Thailand and Mukhamadamin Yermatov of Kazakhstan. “It will be a good opportunity to train the 12 players competing in Europe. Apart from this, seeing the game of other players and interacting with coaches from other countries will help me as a coach. Europe has a very competitive junior circuit and sees some of the best junior players in the world compete. Three Indian players — Arnav Vijay Paparkar, Rushikesh Sonawane and Aishwarya Jadhav — will be part of the contingent apart from players from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Jordan,” said Wadhera.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...Premium
We need to formulate a structured gaming law that allows players to enjoy...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 25: Latest News