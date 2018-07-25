Pune Challenger revamp comes at a cost

There has been a steady fall in number of tennis tournaments in India since 2015 when it hosted four ATP Challengers, apart from 19 men’s ITF Futures and 16 women’s ITF events. (Source: AP File) There has been a steady fall in number of tennis tournaments in India since 2015 when it hosted four ATP Challengers, apart from 19 men’s ITF Futures and 16 women’s ITF events. (Source: AP File)

A year ago, Pune was awarded the hosting rights of India’s only ATP 250 event after the tournament shifted out of Chennai. But now that the ATP — the governing body of men’s tennis — has introduced vast changes to the format of its Challenger Tour, the added financial strain is threatening the Pune edition of the lower-rung tournament.

“We will definitely have to have a rethink about it,” says Sunder Iyer, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). “We organise a lot of tournaments for men and women and have a junior program where we send players abroad. There are plenty of financial commitments already. Nothing will happen to the ATP event (Maharashtra Open), but the Challenger will be affected.”

On Monday, the ATP approved changes to the Challenger tour, starting from the 2019 season, that includes an increase in the main draw from 32 to 48 players. At the same time, each main draw player will need to be provided with hotel accommodation. The prize money too will be increased. In the case of the Pune Open, which has been a $50,000 event, the tournament will add another $10,000 to the prize money from the 2019 season.

The Pune Open has been the most consistent Challenger event held in India since it first started in 2014. Since then, Chennai too has introduced a $50,000 Challenger, the inaugural edition held in February this year.

Unlike the MSLTA, however, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) is in a better position when the increased financial requirements come into play.

“There will be an increase for sure, but it will be marginal,” says Hiten Joshi, CEO of TNTA. “In the current format, you have to provide players with a minimum five days of accommodation. But next year once a player is knocked out of the tournament, he will have accommodation for only a day longer. So it balances out a bit.We still need to figure out more sponsors, but hopefully things will take shape.”

Meanwhile the $100,000 Bangalore Challenger is expected to organise the third edition (2019) without much strain. In fact, the tournament will offer a $150,000 prize money for the 48 players that make it to the main draw. “The costs will go up marginally but it shouldn’t effect us much,” says tournament director of the Bangalore Open, Sunil Yajaman. “We will have to put in some effort to get sponsors, but these are the tournaments that India needs. So we have to make sure they stay here.”

The ATP decided to introduce the changes to incorporate the ‘Transition Tour’ plans that will start in the 2020 season. At that time, Futures events will no longer grant players ranking points, thus reducing the number of professional players on tour, and increasing the opportunity for existing players to earn more from tournaments. “We want to have more players earn more money and have less expense and to be able to earn a living, not only if you’re top 100 or 150,” ATP chief player officer Ross Hutchins told ESPN. “We want to really expand it out to 250 to 300 players earning a good living and not having huge expense costs. That’s our longer-term goal over a five-year plan.”

Based on the 160-plus Challenger events that take place in 2018, the new rules will increase prize money by $1 million.

For the organisers in Chennai, the costs for logistics are expected to go up by about Rs 25 lakh (from around Rs 1.25 crore), and the MSLTA will have pay approximately Rs 35 lakh more, compared to the approximate Rs 90 lakh to a crore needed for each of the previous editions of the Pune Open.

“For Pune it’ll be a bigger pinch because they have the ATP,” says Yajaman. “It’s understandable that they need to protect that tournament. So organising the Challenger can be a difficult task with the new changes.”

The MSLTA has till June 2019 to assess their ability to organise a sixth Pune Open. “In the worst case, if things don’t happen, we will look into holding other events,” says Iyer. “A bigger WTA event perhaps.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App