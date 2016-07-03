Prarthana Thombre hopes for a run-in with Usain Bolt at Rio 2016 Olympics

Prarthana Thombare hopes to meet Usain Bolt Prarthana Thombare hopes to meet Usain Bolt

Till she was 14 years old, Prarthana Thombare’s town Barshi did not have a broad gauge railway line. It was known for its ultra-slow hop-on, hop-off jhuk-jhuk called the Barshi Light Railways. It was a sleepy route that halted eventually at this speck of a town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. It’s here that Prarthana grew up, hitting the ball against the wall of her house with a racquet for hours on end.

From there to the Olympics has been one long ride. She would start pairing up with Sania Mirza at the Federation Cup, then go to train at her academy in Hyderabad.

It was, however, over a long flight to Paris that Prarthana knew for sure that she had been picked to partner Mirza at Rio. “I was on the flight to Paris when my name was declared. So when I landed, I was showered with messages,” says the 22-year-old who is the least known among the Grand Slam regulars who comprise the four-member tennis contingent. She is also India’s second best ranked doubles player — though at a distant 208 in the World rankings.

For someone who is taking Martina Hingis’s place as Sania Mirza’s partner for the Games, the Olympics is as big as it gets.

Preparing for the Olympics meant Prarthana was put through the paces by international fitness trainer Robert Ballard. “His sessions were the toughest,” she says.

For her maiden Olympic sojourn, she will pack in an ethnic Indian dress and some Indian savouries. “And a bit of luck if I can,” she laughs. There’s one wish. “I hope to meet Usain Bolt.”

The girl has come a long way — from watching one of the slowest trains chug past to hoping to running into the fastest man on earth.

