Monday, January 20, 2020

Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first round match rescheduled due to rain

World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men's singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world on Monday.

By: PTI | Melbourne | Updated: January 20, 2020 2:53:17 pm
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India's highest-ranked singles player (File photo)

India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Australian Open first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito has been rescheduled for Tuesday because of rain.

If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he could face world no. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This is Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings.

