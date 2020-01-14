Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Prajnesh Gunneswaran progresses, Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted from Australian Open qualifiers

While Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the second-round, Sumit Nagal will open his campaign in the qualifiers against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Melbourne | Updated: January 14, 2020 5:12:03 pm
prajnesh gunneswaran, gunneswaran, atp top 100, davis cup, davis cup asia, oceania group, national tennis federation, aita, Ramkumar Ramanathan Prajnesh Gunneswaran. (Source: File Photo)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan frittered away a one-set advantage to make an exit, here Tuesday.

Prajnesh knocked out local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 to set up second-round clash with Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Ramkumar led against 15th seed Argentine before losing steam to suffer a 6-4 4-6 1-6 defeat to yet again collapse in the Qualifiers of a Grand Slam.

Prajnesh had last year competed in main draws of all four majors of the season.

WATCH | Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

Sumit Nagal, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season, will open his campaign in the qualifiers against Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat.

In the women’s qualifiers, India’s lone contender Ankita Raina went down fighting 2-6 6-7(2) against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.

India go through paces for Australian white-ball trouble in Mumbai
