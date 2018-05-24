Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from joining Yuki Bhambri in French open main draw

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a straight-set win over 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo.

By: Reuters | Paris | Updated: May 24, 2018 11:38:37 am
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Prajnesh Gunneswaran India, Bangalore Open, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Prajnesh will play Elias Ymer of Sweden in the final round of qualifying.
India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran inched closer to his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam by moving to the final round of the French Open qualifiers with a straight set win over 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo, in Paris on Thursday. The Indian Davis Cupper knocked out his 146th-ranked opponent, 6-4 6-1 in the second in just 68 minutes.

The Indian left-hander will next Elias Ymer of Sweden in the final round of qualifying who defeated Facundo Bagnis to reach the final round. Yuki Bhambri has earned a direct entry into the main draw, courtesy his place in the top-100.

