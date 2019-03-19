Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances, Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of Miami Masters qualifiers 

Toggle Menu
In-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran has moved into the final qualifying round of the Miami Masters with a straight-set win but Ramkumar Ramanathan fell at the first hurdle in Miami.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran has moved into the final qualifying round of the Miami Masters with a straight-set win. (Source: ATP Tour/Twitter)

Prajnesh who reached the third round at the Indian Wells Masters after coming through qualifiers, got the better of Spain’s Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-2 6-4 in the opening round.

The 84th ranked Indian won five of the six break points he faced against world number 141 and broke his rival four times in the one hour and 14-minute match. He next faces British wild card Jay Clarke.

It was curtains for Ramkumar, who lost 4-6 1-6 to Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian world number 106. Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian featuring in the doubles main draw, yet again partnering Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

