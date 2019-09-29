PM Modi calls US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev ‘epitome of spirit of sportsmanship’ in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, praised US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and said that the Russian’s speech after losing final to Rafa Nadal is something to learn from.

“Just see how on the one hand, victory in the US Open was discussed; on the other, runner up Daniil Medvedev’s speech was equally doing the rounds in public discourse, especially on social media.”

“Hence I too heard the speech and watched the match. The sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by the 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me,” Modi added.

“Moments before this speech, he had suffered defeat at the hands of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, 19 times grand slam winner. An event such as this would have pushed anyone towards remorse and despair; in the case of Medvedev, there was no sign of the slightest pallor on his countenance,” he said.

“Rather, his expression lit up the faces of those watching him with meaningful smiles. He won hearts with his humility and simplicity; the epitome of the spirit of sportsmanship in the truest sense that he is, in letter and spirit. Spectators welcomed his reflections with warmth and fervor. He also touched upon Nadal being the inspiring force in tennis for millions of young people, adding how difficult it was to face him in the game,” Modi further added.

The PM then urged everyone to watch the said video as he said it held importance for people across age and class spectra. “The way Medvedev heaped praise on his opponent after a defeat in a fierce duel makes him a living example of the true essence of the spirit of sportsmanship. Of course, on the other hand, champion Nadal too showered glowing praise on Daniil’s game. The display of the indomitable ardour of the defeated and the sheer humility of the victorious in the same frame was a sight to behold.

If you haven’t heard Medvedev’s speech yet, I shall urge you, especially young friends to watch this video. It holds much for people across the age and class spectra to see and learn,” he said.