Monday, November 15, 2021
Karolina Pliskova beats Barbora Krejcikova, stays in contention at WTA Finals

French Open champion Krejcikova finished the tournament 0-3 and is eliminated. Pliskova now holds a 3-0 career record against Krejcikova.

By: AP |
November 15, 2021 9:45:49 am
Karolina Pliskova, final four of the WTA Finals, French Open champion Krejcikova, Sports News, Indian ExpressCzech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after winning her group stage match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova (Source: Reuters)

Karolina Pliskova rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to remain in contention for a spot in the final four of the WTA Finals. The third-seeded Pliskova will advance if Anett Kontaveit defeats Garbine Muguruza in the late match.

French Open champion Krejcikova finished the tournament 0-3 and is eliminated. Pliskova now holds a 3-0 career record against Krejcikova. Pliskova is playing the WTA Finals for the fifth time, having reached the semifinals in 2018 and ’19. The 2020 tournament was canceled.

She didn’t win any titles in 2021 but kept a high ranking by reaching the finals at Wimbledon and Montreal, and the semifinals at Cincinnati. The 29-year-old Pliskova is trying to become the oldest player in the last four at the WTA Finals since Venus Williams in 2017.

The WTA Finals are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group moving on to the semifinals. The semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, the second largest city in Mexico.The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.

