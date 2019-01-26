Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Streaming, Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Tennis Live Stream Online: When and where to watch Australian Open final

Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Streaming, Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Final Tennis Live Score Stream Online: After stunning 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the US Open finals last year, Naomi Osaka will take on Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final on Saturday. A victory for either one of them will see them emerge as a fresh champion at Melbourne Park as well as the new world number one. If Osaka prevails in the summit clash, it will make her the first player since Jennifer Capriati to win the next Grand Slam title after securing her maiden major title.

Advertising

Kvitova, on the other hand, will be eyeing to script one of the most inspiring comebacks in the history of sport. The current world number six underwent a surgery on her playing hand after it was injured when she was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home. She was unable to participate at Melbourne Park last year due to the injury. Ahead of kick-starting her Australian Open campaign, the current world number six won the Sydney International warm-up.

When is Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final?

The Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final between Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka will take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Advertising

Where is Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final?

The Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final between Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time does Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final begin?

The Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final between Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final?

Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final?

Advertising

Petra Kvitova vs Naomi Osaka Australian Open 2019 Women’s Final live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.