Petra Kvitova gets engaged to coach Jiri Vanek in ‘special place’ at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her “special place”.

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Happy news we wanted to share with you guys… I said “yes” in my special place ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/WlgDcKWMjr — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 24, 2022

“Happy news we wanted to share with you guys … I said ‘yes’ in my special place,” said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Kvitova, currently 21 in the world rankings, began working with Vanek in November 2016, announcing the Czech as her coach during the off season.

Vanek, a former professional tennis player himself and a world no. 74 in his playing days, is divorced and has two children from his previous marriage to his first wife Marketa.

Before she announced Vanek as her coach, Kvitova had split up with hockey player Radek Meidl, who she had announced her engagement with back in December 2015.

The news of Kvitova and Vanek’s engagement comes after the former made her way into the Western & Southern Open Women’s Singles final in Cincinnati against Carolina Garcia. The Czech however, was unable to get the better of her French opponent who beat her 2-6, 4-6 in the final.

Trailing at no. 34 in the WTA rankings earlier this year, Kvitova has now climbed to No. 21.