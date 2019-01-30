Toggle Menu
Petra Kvitova beats Victoria Azarenka in 2 sets in St. Petersburghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/petra-kvitova-beats-victoria-azarenka-in-2-sets-in-st-petersburg-5561886/

Petra Kvitova beats Victoria Azarenka in 2 sets in St. Petersburg

Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Petra Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova. (Source: AP)

Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.

Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.

Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ISL 2018-19: Chencho Gyeltshen's goal helps Bengaluru FC pull-off 2-1 win over NorthEast United
2 Pro Wrestling League: Haryana Hammers beat Delhi Sultans, to meet Punjab Royals in final
3 Cushions found likely to have come from Emiliano Sala's missing plane