Why hasn’t Serena Williams broken the Grand Slam record? Her coach explains

Serena Williams with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. (Source: Reuters) Serena Williams with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. (Source: Reuters)

Serena Williams is undoubtedly a legend of the sport as she has managed to win 23 Grand Slams in her 25-year career, just one short of Margaret Court’s record.

The 38-year-old has been chasing the elusive 24th Grand Slam for more than three years now, as her last Grand Slam win came in Melbourne in 2017. After giving birth to her daughter in September of that year, she returned to the circuit in 2018 and participated in the French Open in May. But since then, she has not managed to win a single Grand Slam even after reaching four finals (2018, 2019 Wimbledon; 2018, 2019 US Open).

Serena’s long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently talked about why Serena — who has suffered post-partum depression in the past — hasn’t been able to break the Grand Slam record.

“These last 2 years, she has never been 100% physically because first… she was coming back from being a mother and all the changes that happen in a woman’s body, and then… she had to face knee issues that have affected her practices and as a consequence, her physical form,” Mouratoglou told Gio Journal.

In an interview with CNN, Mouratoglou said that the six-time champion in New York won’t take part in the upcoming US Open if her nearly three-year-old daughter Olympia isn’t with her.

“Will she be okay to be three weeks without a daughter? I doubt it. She’s never been one day without her… but only she can answer this question,” said Mouratoglou, who also coaches Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff.

In the backdrop of the lockdown, Mouratoglou has launched the ‘Ultimate Tennis Showdown’ — a round-robin tournament featuring ten players including ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas competing in hour-long matches. Although the inaugural round of UTS matches is limited to ATP players, a WTA tournament might soon follow with Serena keen to participate.

