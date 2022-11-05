scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime continue winning ways, Alcaraz retires injured

Denmark’s promising teenager Holger Rune will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal on Saturday, whose 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Frances Tiafoe was his 16th consecutive victory.

Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 12 matches after he swept past Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal of the Paris Masters. (SOURCE: Sky Sports).

Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 12 matches after he swept past Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal of the Paris Masters.

Defending his title from last year, the Serb has been in fine fashion recently, with titles in Astana and Tel Aviv recently. He opened the match in absolutely dominant fashion, and got back into it after going down an early break in the second to round out a 6-0, 6-3 win.

On Saturday, he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets on Friday. to book his place in the final. The pair’s two most recent meetings were close, but both went the Serb’s way in the Rome Masters and finals.

On the other half of the draw, top seed Carlos Alcaraz retired with an abdominal injury down in the second set tiebreak against Denmark’s promising teenager Holger Rune. Alcaraz revealed the pain he felt did not allow him to continue, and may put a dent in his maiden ATP Finals appearance.

Carlos Alcaraz retired with an abdominal injury down in the second set. He revealed the pain he felt did not allow him to continue. (SOURCE BBC)

Rune will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal on Saturday, whose 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Frances Tiafoe was his 16th consecutive victory.

Auger-Aliassime, long considered on of men’s tennis’ most promising players, has found a fresh maturity and killer instinct to his evident talent in recent days, winning titles in Basel, Antwerp, and Florence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ahead of his first ATP Finals appearance, he has made a statement victory or two, making himself one of the favourites for the title in Paris and Turin.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:30:25 am
Next Story

Cannot apply a straight-jacket formula to deal with persons ailing from Paranoid Schizophrenia: Delhi HC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 05: Latest News