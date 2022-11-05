Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime continue winning ways, Alcaraz retires injured

Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 12 matches after he swept past Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal of the Paris Masters.

Defending his title from last year, the Serb has been in fine fashion recently, with titles in Astana and Tel Aviv recently. He opened the match in absolutely dominant fashion, and got back into it after going down an early break in the second to round out a 6-0, 6-3 win.

On Saturday, he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Tommy Paul in straight sets on Friday. to book his place in the final. The pair’s two most recent meetings were close, but both went the Serb’s way in the Rome Masters and finals.

On the other half of the draw, top seed Carlos Alcaraz retired with an abdominal injury down in the second set tiebreak against Denmark’s promising teenager Holger Rune. Alcaraz revealed the pain he felt did not allow him to continue, and may put a dent in his maiden ATP Finals appearance.

Rune will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal on Saturday, whose 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Frances Tiafoe was his 16th consecutive victory.

Auger-Aliassime, long considered on of men’s tennis’ most promising players, has found a fresh maturity and killer instinct to his evident talent in recent days, winning titles in Basel, Antwerp, and Florence.

Ahead of his first ATP Finals appearance, he has made a statement victory or two, making himself one of the favourites for the title in Paris and Turin.