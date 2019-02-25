Oscars 2019: Serena Williams introduces ‘A Star Is Born’ with inspiring speech

Serena Williams is not an actress or singer but she knows how the hard work it takes to become a star. She appeared on the red carpet and later presented the film “A Star Is Born” at the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles with an inspiring speech about pursuing your dreams.

Advertising

“When we’re young, we all have dreams of what we can accomplish in life,” Williams said. “Having the dream is easy. Making it come true is hard.”

“A Star Is Born” features Lady Gaga in the role of an aspiring singer Ally, who falls in love with veteran singer Jackson Maine. The film is directed by Bradley Cooper and he starred as Maine. The box office hit has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture.

“When we’re young, we all have dreams of what we can accomplish in life,” Serena Williams says while discussing “A Star Is Born” the 2019 #Oscars. “Having the dream is easy. Making it come true is hard.” https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/BqdAVi06XG — ABC News (@ABC) 25 February 2019

Williams also narrates the Nike ad that is due to air during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday night. The commercial focuses on trailblazing female athletes like Williams, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and many others.

The Oscars are being presented without a host for the first time in 30 years. Serena and talk show host Trevor Noah were named in the appearance list on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood in a bid to broaden the show’s appeal beyond movie fans.

Advertising

Serena hasn’t taken the court since her quarterfinal exit from the Australian Open against Karolina Pliskova. At one stage, Serena looked to be headed to the semifinals leading 4-6, 6-4, 5-1 before cramps and a twisted ankle derailed her. Pliskova saved four match points to defy Serena a longer stay in Melbourne. The next tournament on her schedule is Indian Wells starting March 6.