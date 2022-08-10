Osaka retires, Raducanu exits, Andreescu upsets in Toronto

Updated: August 10, 2022 9:03:43 am
A tearful Naomi Osaka retired injured and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Toronto Open on Tuesday.
News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu.
Twice U.S. Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 3-0. “I felt my back from the start of the match, and despite trying my best to push through it, I just wasn’t able to today,” said Osaka.
Toronto-born Raducanu conceded a tight first set to Camila Giorgi but looked on course to level up the contest when she took a 2-0 lead in the second. The Italian defending champion stormed back to rattle off the last six games with a mix of solid returns, net play and movement, however, easing into the second round 7-6(0) 6-2.
“I think it was a really good match, to be honest,” said ninth seed Raducanu.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I just need to get better at dealing with players who play as quick as she does.” Andreescu later delighted a packed house with a 7-6 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in an evening match that left the Russian world number nine, fresh off a title win in San Jose, clearly disgruntled.
The Canadian, who took the Toronto title in 2019 before winning the U.S. Open, twice called out the trainer, including during the first-set tiebreak, before prevailing in a topsy-turvy match on centre court. “I was honestly a mess,” said the 53rd ranked Andreescu. “I’m so sorry for my attitude, I really do not feel well, I don’t know what it was … maybe I ate too much before the match.”
There were also first-round wins for 10th seed Coco Gauff, China’s Zheng Qinwen, Belgian Elise Mertens, Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Greek third seed Maria Sakkari later takes on 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in a second round clash to round out the day.
The news that six-times U.S. champion Williams would soon be hanging up her racket dominated talk among players and fans. “She changed the sport and she did a lot and now she can bow down,” spectator Natalie Chapusette said of the 40-year-old.
“It is good news for her, but not for the fans. But if you see the human behind the sportsperson, she deserves it.” Kanepi, however, was unmoved. “I took it very calmly,” she told reporters. “Because, you know, players, they retire at a certain age. I think it’s normal.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Trent Boult released from NZ contract, Kyrgios wins against Sebastian, Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players’ lawsuit, Dynamo Kyiv in the CL playoffs
Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls 500th high-mast Tricolour at Mayur Vihar
‘It takes a small trigger to unleash our baser instincts’: Vivek Mansukhani
Delhi gurdwara priest offered US trip to sing kirtans, cheated; 1 held
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was ‘worst film’, Salman Khan refused to do it: ‘I had an issue with climax…’
Chennai News Live: 44th Chess Olympiad draws to a close; will make TN global destination for sports, MK Stalin says
Bollywood has been disrespecting New Delhi for decades, but these 8 films (and shows) capture the capital’s wicked wisdom | City in Cinema
Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship
Punjab: Khaira calls out Bhullar, says he was part of Nishan Sahib hoisting at Red Fort during farmers protests
AIADMK’s first MP Mayathevar passes away
Agent from Delhi detective agency held for ‘procuring, selling’ call records