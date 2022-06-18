scorecardresearch
Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

By: Reuters |
June 18, 2022 7:41:46 pm
Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Saturday.

Japan’s Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 event in Rome in the leadup to the French Open.

Last week she posted a video on social media, saying: “Here’s me running on a underwater treadmill because my Achilles is being stubborn still (sic) I must be aging or something.”

She added on Saturday: “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”

