US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur wins hearts by making sure Iga Swiatek’s collar is all sorted out during trophy ceremony

Despite a valiant comeback in the second set, Ons Jabeur fell 6-2, 7-6(5) to World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the US Open final.

During the trophy ceremony a special moment between the two caught the tennis world’s attention for all the right reasons.

The moment was clicked by WTA photographer Jimmie, who posted the picture on his Twitter handle.

“My favorite ceremony moment was Ons Jabeur making sure Iga Swiatek’s collar is all sorted out. She’s a gem we don’t deserve,” read the caption of the tweet.

Jabeur will rise to No.2 on Monday, sitting firmly behind Swiatek in both the WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard. It’s a well-earned position for the 28-year-old, who was playing in her second consecutive major final and has already taken home two titles this season. Only Swiatek (7) has played more finals than Jabeur (6) this season.

My favorite ceremony moment was @Ons_Jabeur making sure @iga_swiatek‘s collar is all sorted out. She’s a gem we don’t deserve. pic.twitter.com/NMmm8bolZT — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) September 10, 2022

“It will always is great to compete against Iga. I was joking when I said I don’t like her. I’ll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something,” Jabeur said at during her post match interview.

Sportsmanship on 💯 after a hard-fought final. pic.twitter.com/d5Fc7rCPbG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Having won both their matches last year, Jabeur is now 2-3 against Swiatek. The Pole has stopped her in two big finals this season, first on the clay in Rome and now New York. Both matches involved key moments in the second set that saw Jabeur have chances to potentially take them to a third set. Both times, Swiatek found her best tennis to fend off the Tunisian.

“I think in general [she’s] just playing better at the right moment, at the important points,” Jabeur said. “She knows exactly what to do. I feel like she improved a lot from last year until the beginning of this year again.