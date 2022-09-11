scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur wins hearts by making sure Iga Swiatek’s collar is all sorted out during trophy ceremony

During the trophy ceremony a special moment between the two caught the tennis world's attention for all the right reasons.

Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek, US Open finalThe moment was clicked by WTA photographer Jimmie. (Twitter/JJlovesTennis)

Despite a valiant comeback in the second set, Ons Jabeur fell 6-2, 7-6(5) to World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the US Open final.

During the trophy ceremony a special moment between the two caught the tennis world’s attention for all the right reasons.

The moment was clicked by WTA photographer Jimmie, who posted the picture on his Twitter handle.

“My favorite ceremony moment was Ons Jabeur making sure Iga Swiatek’s collar is all sorted out. She’s a gem we don’t deserve,” read the caption of the tweet.

Jabeur will rise to No.2 on Monday, sitting firmly behind Swiatek in both the WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard. It’s a well-earned position for the 28-year-old, who was playing in her second consecutive major final and has already taken home two titles this season. Only Swiatek (7) has played more finals than Jabeur (6) this season.

“It will always is great to compete against Iga. I was joking when I said I don’t like her. I’ll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something,” Jabeur said at during her post match interview.

Having won both their matches last year, Jabeur is now 2-3 against Swiatek. The Pole has stopped her in two big finals this season, first on the clay in Rome and now New York. Both matches involved key moments in the second set that saw Jabeur have chances to potentially take them to a third set. Both times, Swiatek found her best tennis to fend off the Tunisian.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 daysPremium
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

“I think in general [she’s] just playing better at the right moment, at the important points,” Jabeur said. “She knows exactly what to do. I feel like she improved a lot from last year until the beginning of this year again.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:31:24 am
Next Story

Sunny Deol says his father Dharmendra is the ‘only actor to succeed in all genres’: ‘He has never shied away…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'
Urban Employment Scheme

'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'

Premium
Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Premium
Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

In Bengaluru's heart, Queen Victoria Statue tells story of bygone era
Know Your City

In Bengaluru's heart, Queen Victoria Statue tells story of bygone era

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Premium
Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News