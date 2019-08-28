On Slam debut, Sumit Nagal gives glimpse of a ‘solid’ future

Before emerging onto the Arthur Ashe court, Sumit Nagal told veteran coach and former world no. 4 Brad Gilbert that he wants to “enjoy the moment.” But once he stepped out on the largest tennis stadium in the world, Nagal had his game face on.

This was the moment Nagal, just 22, had been dreaming of. His first ever main draw match in a Grand Slam. And the prospect of marking this moment with a contest against Roger Federer, the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles, the most endearing personality in the sport and arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, made the deal all the more sweeter. If this was to be a baptism by fire, Nagal was prepared to battle through the flames.

And battle he did, even taking the first set – forcing some people to consider the prospect of a massive upset – before the five-time champion restored order with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win in two-and-a-half hours. The match clock read 36 minutes as Nagal lined up another serve. Federer received it with an inside-out forehand, and the line-umpire called it out. Nagal’s expression gave nothing away as he walked back to his chair after winning the first set.

This was the fourth time an Indian had squared up against the Swiss. Rohan Bopanna played Federer in Halle in 2006. Somdev Devvarman played him twice – first at the Dubai Open in 2011 and then in the second round of the French Open in 2013. But Nagal became the first to win a set against the current world no 3.

Federer, till that point, had not quite settled into the match. He did strike 10 winners, but was guilty of three double faults and 19 unforced errors – including the one that gave Nagal the set, and Nagal was happy to take advantage. Federer was impressed.

Legend surprised

“I guess (I was surprised at) maybe how he handled the moment. Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well,” Federer said about Nagal after the match. “I think his game is based on being really consistent, moving well, moving the ball around well. I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career. But, of course, it’s not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It’s really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight.”

An early lead against Federer, especially in a best-of-five-sets Grand Slam match, means very little; you know that the Swiss will come back. He did that against a hapless Lloyd Harris of South Africa at Wimbledon in July. Nagal walked into the trap, let his energy drop after winning the first set.

”When I won the first set, instead of focusing on what I did well in the first set, I started thinking too much about other things. But it’s an experience and all of us learn from our mistakes,” he said. “You start thinking ‘Oh! I am a set up.’ Then you get nervous and the energy levels are not the same. Boom! And things change in a second.”

Still rusty, Federer started clawing his way back. He was finding his range, stacking up more winners, keeping a lid on the errors. He took the second set 6-1. But Nagal simply wouldn’t go away. He put in all that he had against the veteran, putting on a solid display of defence and firing forehand groundstrokes when he saw an opening. “He actually does a really good job, especially on the inside-out, how he gets around. That was impressive,” Federer said.

There was not much the Indian could do once Federer started firing, but he did make sure the Swiss earned every point. With Federer serving for the third set at 5-2, he needed a seventh set point to finally convert. In the fourth set, Nagal pushed harder, but Federer was well on his way to winning his 86th match at the US Open. Eventually, Federer fired in a serve on match point that caught the bottom of Nagal’s racquet.

First big break

Nagal had first made his mark on Indian tennis by winning the Junior Wimbledon doubles crown back in 2015. Since then though, recurring shoulder problems have hampered his growth, his ranking diving low. When he did get back to the tour full-time this year, he struggled to find tournaments where his ranking was good enough to enter. But once he did, he started winning matches and ranking points. From starting the year at 361, he’s at a career high 190 at the moment. But in his match against the man who has been world no 1 for more weeks than any other player, the Jhajjar native showed the heart for a fight.

“I know he didn’t win, but he showed the country and more importantly himself that he could be playing at a very high level if he continues to work,” explained former India no 1 Devvarman. “He showed signs of composure playing on Centre Court, in front of a packed stadium against Roger – never easy in a Grand Slam. The way he competed and fought, how composed he was in the match because he was never really fazed when Roger hit great shots. All of this comes down to really being prepared coming into the match and I think Sumit did a great job of that.”

Nagal’s rank is sure to go up this week, as he adds a cool $58,000 to his total prize money of $153,687. But the onus is now on the youngster to build on what he has achieved at the US Open, coming up from the qualifiers to push the world no. 3. ”Staying at this level is not an option for Sumit,” Devvarman added. “He’s 22, and needs to start looking to getting into the top 100 as soon as possible. He’s a smaller guy who has to work for his points. That means he has to work on his fitness, which is something he’s done a great job of in the last year. And continue to work on all aspects of his game, the most important aspect being his serve and point construction after the serve. If he does these things, I’m sure he will get a lot better very soon.” After the high of the US Open, Nagal will be back on the

Challenger circuit, back to the grind. But now that he’s had the taste of what it’s like to be up, front and centre, he will want more of it.

I played a little like my beard, rusty’

No. For you guys & social media, it is

—Federer’s witty reply when asked if he felt it was Nadal and not Nagal for a second.

It was a tough first set for me. He played pretty strong so credit to him. I was missing a lot of balls so I was trying to cut down the unforced errors. Hopefully, it will get better. I was rusty, I will shake it off. — on his first-set loss

I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career. But, of course it’s not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It’s really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight..—on Nagal’s future

Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well—on Nagal’s temperament

I think his game is based on being really consistent, moving well, moving the ball around well. Sort of very much a clay-courter. That’s also the surface he’s basically played the entire year almost.—on Nagel’s game

I played a little bit like my beard today. Rusty. I’m going to shave it off for the next match, that’s better—when asked if he was going to let his uncharacteristic stuble grow