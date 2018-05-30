Off-target Novak Djokovic does enough to reach round three in French Open 2018

Novak Djokovic is one of two people to have beaten Nadal at French Open. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic is one of two people to have beaten Nadal at French Open. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic’s target practice often failed to hit the bullseye but that did not prevent the Serbian eking out a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 second round win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar at the French Open on Wednesday.

The Serb started off by serving a fault, ended the opening game with a double fault and fired plenty of wayward shots wide and long as he tried to subdue the 155th-ranked Munar.

Djokovic was so restless that after being broken in the ninth game of the first set, instead of sitting down and taking in some fluids, he simply walked over to the other side of the net and went through the motions of playing some air shots.

While it was obvious his game is still a long way from the form he produced to win four slams on the trot from 2015 to 2016, his surgically repaired elbow got a workout before he set up a third-round clash with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App