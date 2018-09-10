Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Novak Djokovic wins third US Open title, applauded by peers

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets to win the US Open men's singles final on Monday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 10, 2018 7:22:21 am
Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win his third U.S. Open title. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)
Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets to win the US Open men’s singles final on Monday. Djokovic stormed past his rival 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win his third U.S. Open title and 14th major overall. In a match which was played under testing conditions, it was the Serbian who emerged on top after a contest which lasted more than three hours. Reflecting on his hard-fought victory, Djokovic, while speaking at the post-match presentation said, “To the support of loved ones. My kids, my wife, my team of people through the difficult times. With my injuries, I felt what Del Potro went through during his difficult times. I tried to take the best out of myself in those moments and thrive of my loved ones to get back into this position.”

“I was hoping Sampras would be here tonight but he’s not so I love you and he is my idol. I just want to congratulate Juan Martin with his injuries and coming back and I know he will be here again with the champion’s trophy,” an elated Djokovic added. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s heroic effort drew widespread applause across the internet. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter-

Meanwhile, after a disappointing loss, Del Potro said, “It’s not easy to speak right now but I love you guys. I’m so happy to be playing the final against this magnificent idol. He is one of my friends on tour and I want to see him win titles. I’m happy for Novak but sad to lose. I never gave up during my wrist problems. I was trying to fix my injuries to be here and got here after nine years. The US Open is my favourite on tour.”

