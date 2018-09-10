Novak Djokovic wins third US Open title, applauded by peers

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win his third U.S. Open title. (Source: USA TODAY Sports) Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win his third U.S. Open title. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets to win the US Open men’s singles final on Monday. Djokovic stormed past his rival 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win his third U.S. Open title and 14th major overall. In a match which was played under testing conditions, it was the Serbian who emerged on top after a contest which lasted more than three hours. Reflecting on his hard-fought victory, Djokovic, while speaking at the post-match presentation said, “To the support of loved ones. My kids, my wife, my team of people through the difficult times. With my injuries, I felt what Del Potro went through during his difficult times. I tried to take the best out of myself in those moments and thrive of my loved ones to get back into this position.”

“I was hoping Sampras would be here tonight but he’s not so I love you and he is my idol. I just want to congratulate Juan Martin with his injuries and coming back and I know he will be here again with the champion’s trophy,” an elated Djokovic added. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s heroic effort drew widespread applause across the internet. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter-

Congrats on another @usopen title @DjokerNole! Your determination and perseverance is inspiring. Also inspiring – @delpotrojuan, after everything you’ve been through, I know I’m not alone when I say I’m happy to see you back on this stage. — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) 10 September 2018

This feeling. Soak in the moment with @DjokerNole…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/gKNYq9cji3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 10 September 2018

And that’s a WRAP! Congrats to all the @ATPWorldTour and @WTA players for giving their best efforts during 2 amazing weeks of tennis!! Huge congrats to @Naomi_Osaka_ for breaking barriers & winning her 1st grand slam title and to @DjokerNole on sweet 14!!See u next year @usopen pic.twitter.com/e02FfnLATR — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) 10 September 2018

An Amazing Stats : With @rogerfederer on 20, @RafaelNadal on 17 & @DjokerNole on 14, the TRIO has won 51 Grand Slam Titles between them !!!! Now that is some feat given the high high level of fitness & quality required at this highest level • We are lucky to have seen them ALL — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) 10 September 2018

As I have pointed out their strengths and weaknesses, @DjokerNole was the favorite to win 2018 #USOpen v @delpotrojuan. He did and now won his 14th Grand Slam Championship, tying the great Pete Sampras, only behind @RafaelNadal & @rogerfederer Congratulations! @usopen @dmorey pic.twitter.com/kTQWc1ta4i — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) 9 September 2018

Congrats to @DjokerNole! So well played! The movement and consistency is unreal from him. Feel for @delpotrojuan but know there will be more slam finals to come! #14fornole #usopen2018final #didsomebodyfinallyhugdelpo — Melanie Oudin (@melanie_oudin) 10 September 2018

Meanwhile, after a disappointing loss, Del Potro said, “It’s not easy to speak right now but I love you guys. I’m so happy to be playing the final against this magnificent idol. He is one of my friends on tour and I want to see him win titles. I’m happy for Novak but sad to lose. I never gave up during my wrist problems. I was trying to fix my injuries to be here and got here after nine years. The US Open is my favourite on tour.”

