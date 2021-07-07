scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Novak Djokovic wins in 3 sets; enters third Wimbledon SF in a row

Novak Djokovic also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

By: AP |
July 7, 2021 9:19:39 pm
Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic touches the court after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during the men's singles quarterfinals. (AP Photo)

Novak Djokovic reached his 10th semifinal at Wimbledon and 41st at a major tournament with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on a windy, cloudy afternoon at Centre Court to continue his pursuit of a sixth championship at the All England Club and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title overall.

The 34-year-old from Serbia also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The top-seeded Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead after 18 minutes against Fucsovics, a 29-year-old from Hungary who is ranked 48th and was making his major quarterfinal debut.

But Djokovic then had a three-game blip and needed six set points before eventually closing out the opener.

He used a five-game run bridging the end of the second set and start of the third to leave no doubt about the outcome.

Djokovic will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov or No. 25 Karen Khachanov in Friday’s semifinals.

