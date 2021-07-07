Novak Djokovic wins in 3 sets; enters third Wimbledon SF in a row

July 7, 2021 9:19:39 pm
Novak Djokovic reached his 10th semifinal at Wimbledon and 41st at a major tournament with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics.
Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on a windy, cloudy afternoon at Centre Court to continue his pursuit of a sixth championship at the All England Club and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title overall.
Another day, another semi-final for @DjokerNole #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tT7i9yfACE
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021
The 34-year-old from Serbia also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.
The top-seeded Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead after 18 minutes against Fucsovics, a 29-year-old from Hungary who is ranked 48th and was making his major quarterfinal debut.
But Djokovic then had a three-game blip and needed six set points before eventually closing out the opener.
2007 ➡️ 2021@DjokerNole makes it 🔟 semi-finals at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6xjefgl3mP
— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 7, 2021
He used a five-game run bridging the end of the second set and start of the third to leave no doubt about the outcome.
💯 grass-court match wins for @DjokerNole 👏
The top seed sweeps aside Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/i8c5EqLhlu
— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 7, 2021
Djokovic will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov or No. 25 Karen Khachanov in Friday’s semifinals.
