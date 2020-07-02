Novak Djokovic and wife test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic revealed on Thursday that he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. The world number one had tested positive for the virus 10 days ago after playing in an exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” a statement read on his website.

The statement also added that both had exhibited no symptoms and will remain in self-isolation.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troic.

