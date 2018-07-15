Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live Score, Wimbledon Men’s Final Live: Novak Djokovic takes on Kevin Anderson for the title

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live Score, Wimbledon Men’s Final Live: Novak Djokovic is looking to win his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam title in what would be a remarkable comeback from his long time out with an elbow injury. On the other side of the court will stand South Africa’s Kevin Anderson who is playing his second final at a major. Both will come into the final as weary individuals having played through in over six hour and five hour semi-finals respectively. On head-to-head, Djokovic has won five of their six meetings including two at Wimbledon. Catch live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Kevin Anderson in men’s final at Wimbledon.
Live Blog
Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live Score, Wimbledon Men's Final Live Score and Updates:
In five-setter events such as Wimbledon, two factors play a key role - fatigue and fitness. In two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, two of the longest Wimbledon semi-finals were played with Kevin Anderson edging John Isner in six hours and 35 minutes. With the match extending beyond anyone's expectation, the Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal semi-final went the distance as well, while moving into the new day, before the Serb won 10-8 in the final set with the clock reading five hours and 14 minutes at the end. "I'll just have to accept the circumstances," Djokovic said, "and try to recover as best as I can."
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. A big serving Anderson against one of the best returners on tour in Djokovic. Unlikely to be a marathon that the two had faced in their semi-final. Anderson pushed to over six and a half hours by John Isner. While, Djokovic and Nadal played a five-hour marathon with 10-8 in the fifth set