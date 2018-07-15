Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live Score, Wimbledon Men’s Final Live: Novak Djokovic takes on Kevin Anderson for the title

Wimbledon Final Live: Kevin Anderson will play Novak Djokovic looking for his first grand slam title. (Source: AP)

In five-setter events such as Wimbledon, two factors play a key role - fatigue and fitness. In two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, two of the longest Wimbledon semi-finals were played with Kevin Anderson edging John Isner in six hours and 35 minutes. With the match extending beyond anyone's expectation, the Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal semi-final went the distance as well, while moving into the new day, before the Serb won 10-8 in the final set with the clock reading five hours and 14 minutes at the end. "I'll just have to accept the circumstances," Djokovic said, "and try to recover as best as I can."