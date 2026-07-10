Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal Live Score: Djokovic looking to get past Sinner wall

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Match Live Updates: (AP Photo)

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 Match Live Updates: Novak Djokovic has once again defied his age to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon after outlasting opponents half his age. However, once again, he now runs into a possible wall in the form of Jannik Sinner.

It has been a familiar story for the Serbian great since he won his last Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. He has since reached the semifinal in seven out of the nine Grand Slams. Six of those exits have been to either Sinner or his great rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Story continues below this ad Alcaraz sat out this year’s Wimbledon but defending champion Sinner has made sure that he has represented men’s tennis’s new duopoly well. The Italian is chasing his second Wimbledon title and his fifth Grand Slam overall. Djokovic, on the other hand, remains on the quest to win a record-equalling 25th Major. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF THE 2026 WIMBLEDON MEN’S SINGLES SEMIFINAL BETWEEN NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND JANNIK SINNER: Live Updates Jul 10, 2026 06:32 PM IST Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon semifinal Live: A classic already underway on Centre Court The match between Djokovic and Sinner is the second semifinal to be played today on Centre Court. The first one -- between reigning French Open champion Alexander Zverev and the surprise home hope Arthur Fery -- is alread underway. Fery may be a surprise entry in the final four, the rank outsider compared to Zverev, Sinner and Djokovic. But right now, he is proving that he belongs here. He is serving while trailing 3-2 in the first set. Jul 10, 2026 06:22 PM IST Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon semifinal Live: Hello and welcome! Here he is again! Novak Djokovic has proven to be an ageless wonder yet again at a Grand Slam and yet again, he now faces a wall in the form of Jannik Sinner standing in the way of him and a 25th Grand Slam title. It has almost always been either him or Carlos Alcaraz who has given the world a reminder that Djokovic is closer to 40 than 35 since the latter won the US Open in 2023. Can Djokovic do something different today. Or will a match aganst Sinner after the epic he played against Felix Auger-Aliassime prove too much for him? We can only wait and find out. 5 hours 15 mins! Djokovic beats Auger-Aliassime in longest Wimbledon quarterfinal By: Sports Desk Novak Djokovic outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest ever Wimbledon quarter-final. (AP Photo) Novak Djokovic turned back the clock yet again on the Wimbledon Centre Court as he outlasted third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime after an epic marathon to reach his eighth successive semi-final at the grass-court Slam on Tuesday evening. The 39-year-old emerged victorious in the longest-ever men’s quarter-final played at Wimbledon, eclipsing the Canadian in 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after five hours and 15 minutes on the court, eclipsing the 2008 singles quarter-final clash between Rainer Schüttler and Arnauld Clement (5h 12 min). The victory also concluded as Djokovic’s second-longest match ever at SW19, just behind his 2018 semi-final triumph over Rafael Nadal in five hours and 17 minutes. READ MORE

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