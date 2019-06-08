Toggle Menu
French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem French semis to resume on Saturday

French Open 2019: Rafa Nadal, the 11-times champion, beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semi-final.

French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic gestures as wind blows over center court prior to a rain delay of his semifinal match against Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP Photo)

The men’s French Open semi-final clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem was called off for the day because of bad weather and will resume at 1200 local time (1000GMT) on Saturday, organisers said on Friday.

Thiem was leading 6-2 3-6 3-1 when rain stopped play for the second time at 1740 local time. Organisers said that ticket holders for that match would be refunded.

The final is still scheduled for Sunday, organisers told Reuters. Rafa Nadal, the 11-times champion, beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the first semi-final.

