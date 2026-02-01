Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026: Alcaraz eyes elusive Slam over 10-time champion

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final: Catch all updates from Melbourne Park. (AP Photo)

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Australia Open 2026 Final LIVE Score Updates: 18 years have passed since a young 21-year-old defied the odds and clinched his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne Park. Breaking the Federer-Nadal duopoly since, Novak Djokovic enters his 11th Australian Open on Sunday as the most decorated man in singles tennis, with a chance to nudge an unprecedented 25th major title.

In his way stands Carlos Alcaraz, who is vying for a treasured slice of history of his own, in becoming the youngest man to complete the career Slam, with the elusive crown at Melbourne Park in his sight. Djokovic has had the edge over Alcaraz on these courts in their last meeting. That was three years ago and yet the 38-year-old Serb continues to battle the odds, rewrite the scripts and push his legacy higher.

Story continues below this ad Having brushed past a mighty Jannik Sinner challenge in the semi-final, Djokovic has yet again exemplified his exceptional range at the top. There’s not much to separate the two on head-to-head, reading 5-4 in Djokovic’s favour. It remains to be seen if the veteran can last the rigours of another potential five-setter against the dogged Alcaraz who has won their last two major finals meeting. But none have outlasted the Djokovic before in 10 summit clashes here before, a streak that the World No. 1 will be quite aware of. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE DJOKOVIC VS ALCARAZ AUS OPEN 2026 FINAL Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 01:52 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026: Serb's easier march to the final A lighter load on the road to the final might just ease the 38-year-old Djokovic a bit. But he cannot rest easy with the sprightly Alcaraz in his way. Djokovic's road to final Semifinal: 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) Quarterfinal: Got walkover after trailing [5] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 4-6, 3-6, 3-1 Round of 16: Got walkover from [16] Jakub Mensik (CZE) Third Round: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) against Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) Second Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against [Q] Francesco Maestrelli (ITA) First Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Pedro Martinez (ESP) Time Spent: 13 hours 16 minutes Alcaraz's road to final Semifinal: 6-4, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 against [3] Alexander Zverev (GER) Quarterfinal: 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 against [6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) Round of 16: 7-6(6), 6-4, 7-5 against [19] Tommy Paul (USA) Third Round: 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 against [32] Corentin Moutet (FRA) Second Round: 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 against Yannick Hanfmann (GER) First Round: 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 against Adam Walton (AUS) Time Spent: 17 hours 21 minutes Feb 1, 2026 01:44 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026: What Djokovic said ahead of 11th final Djokovic is aware that Alcaraz could not be fully fit and running in the final today, given his cramps situation in the semi-final and a marathon against Zverev. However, the 23-year-old world no. 1 should still relish a better recovery than the Serb. "(Carlos) also had a big match, but he has 15-16 years on me. Biologically I think it's going to be a bit easier for him to recover," Djokovic said ahead of the final. "I play tennis mainly to be able to reach the finals of Grand Slams. Here I am, so I cannot complain about anything," he was quoted as saying by BBC. Feb 1, 2026 01:33 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026: Head-to-head Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head Total Matches: 10; Djokovic won: 5; Alcaraz won: 4 In Grand Slams: Djokovic won: 2; Alcaraz won: 3 In Grand Slam finals: Djokovic won: 0; Alcaraz won: 2 At Australian Open: Djokovic won: 1; Alcaraz: 0 In Australian Open finals (overall): Djokovic won - 10 (10); Alcaraz won - Maiden final Feb 1, 2026 01:20 PM IST Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australia Open Final 2026: Welcome! 10-0. 5-4. 0-2 in Grand Slam finals. A coveted 25th. History at 23. Numbers, streaks and history could be repeated and rewritten after Novak Djokovic has rallied himself into yet another Grand Slam final after having spent the whole of 2025 falling behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. A question at a recent press-conference has seemingly unlocked a few gears of passion and spirit in the 38-year-old Serb. After adeptly outlasting Sinner in the semi-final, Djokovic is setting up for a momentous final push at Melbourne Park where he has never finished second when reaching the final. But with Alcaraz in fiery-hot form himself, will Djokovic be denied yet again? Across a riveting second week in Melbourne Park, Djokovic’s standing in the men’s game has risen back to where it belongs, with his future looking bright again. After a slice of luck saw him reach the semis, an incredible, vintage performance against the two-time defending champion now sees him one match removed from, as he likes to say, creating more of “his own history.” Taking an already all-time great tennis career to even greater places is fuel enough to fire him up for another marathon performance. READ MORE

