Novak Djokovic now holds the record for the longest time span between his first and most recent Grand Slam final appearance

Records and Novak Djokovic are no strangers to each other, and the bond has grown stronger at the ongoing Australian Open. As the Serbian legend prepares to face World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final on Rod Laver Arena, he has the opportunity to leave an even more indelible mark on tennis history.

What is the most significant record Djokovic can set in Melbourne on Sunday?

If Djokovic beats the Spaniard, who is almost 16 years younger to him, he will win his 25th Grand Slam singles title, breaking the record for anyone (man or woman) currently held jointly by Australian Margaret Court.

Who are the male players closest to Djokovic’s record?

Djokovic’s greatest rivals Rafael Nadal (22 Grand Slam titles) and Roger Federer (20), both retired, are second and third on the honours list. Among women, Serena Williams has 23 Major titles.