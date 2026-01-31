Novak Djokovic now holds the record for the longest time span between his first and most recent Grand Slam final appearance
Serb can become the most successful player in Major history – male or female – while Spaniard can be youngest to complete a career Grand Slam; Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open final - winning all 10.
What is the most significant record Djokovic can set in Melbourne on Sunday?
If Djokovic beats the Spaniard, who is almost 16 years younger to him, he will win his 25th Grand Slam singles title, breaking the record for anyone (man or woman) currently held jointly by Australian Margaret Court.
Who are the male players closest to Djokovic’s record?
Djokovic’s greatest rivals Rafael Nadal (22 Grand Slam titles) and Roger Federer (20), both retired, are second and third on the honours list. Among women, Serena Williams has 23 Major titles.
What is Djokovic’s legacy at the Australian Open?
The Serb is going for his 11th crown at the year’s first Major, and is the only man other than Nadal to win a particular Grand Slam title double-digit times (Nadal won the French Open 14 times).
What is Djokovic’s record in Australian Open finals?
What would give him all the more confidence – after defeating two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal – is that Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open final, prevailing in all 10 of his previous title clashes.
How many Grand Slam finals has he reached?
Sunday’s match will be Djokovic’s 38th Major final, a record, way ahead of Federer (31) and Nadal (30).
What age-related record has the 38-year-old Djokovic broken?
He has become the oldest player to reach the Australian Open final and the second oldest to reach the final of a tennis Major. Aussie Ken Rosewall is the oldest to reach a Grand Slam final. Rosewall did so as a 39-year-old at the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open. Djokovic went one better than Federer, who reached the 2019 Wimbledon final at the age of 37 but was defeated in a classic encounter by (who else!) Djokovic.
What record is testament to Djokovic’s longevity and sustained excellence?
Djokovic now holds the record for the longest time span between his first and most recent Grand Slam final appearance. His first Major final was at the 2007 US Open, where he lost to Federer. That was 18 years and four months ago. Next in line are Nadal – 17 years (2005 French Open – 2022 French Open) and Federer – 16 years (Wimbledon 2003 – Wimbledon 2019).
Meanwhile, what record can Alcaraz set with a win on Sunday?
The Spaniard, who already has six Grand Slam singles titles in his trophy cabinet, can add the only missing crown if he wins the Australian Open. If he does so on Sunday in his first Major final Down Under, Alcaraz will become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, at the age of 22 years and 272 days, bettering the 88-year-old mark set by American Don Budge (22 years, 363 days). In the Open Era, the mark is presently held by Nadal (24 years, 101 days).
What is the head-to-head record between Djokovic and Alcaraz?
The two have met nine times, with the Serb leading 5-4. Among them, five encounters have been in Grand Slams, with Alcaraz leading 3-2. The two have split the four finals (Grand Slam or ATP World Tour) 2-2, with both of Alcaraz’s wins coming in summit clashes at Majors, though Djokovic prevailed in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match. Their most recent meeting was in the 2025 US Open semifinal, where the Spaniard won in straight sets.
What is their past record on hard courts?
Djokovic leads the head-to-head 3-1, including a win in the Australian Open quarterfinals last year.
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More