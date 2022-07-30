Novak Djokovic vaccine saga: Serbian-Americans write to Joe Biden to let him play in US Open

In an interview with the BBC earlier this year, Novak Djokovic said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.

The Serb might likely miss out on his second grand slam appearance this year with the US Open confirming that them adhering to the United States government policy on vaccination. Entry in the US requires non-citizens to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated, meaning Djokovic, who has repeatedly taken an anti-vaccine stance clear, will not be allowed entry.

As per reports, a Serbian group in the US has called on President Joe Biden to let Novak Djokovic into the country.

According to Serbian media outlet Politika, one group has directly addressed Biden with a plea to grant Djokovic entry to the US.

The plea to Biden reportedly cites Presidential Proclamation 10294, which allows for travel exceptions to be made for non-citizens “whose entry would be in the national interest.”

“The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it won’t be what it is without Novak Djokovic,” Jovanovic was quoted as saying in the letter.

“Considering the economic situation and the crisis at all levels, America must not allow the US Open not to take place in its full glory and capacity, which also means the arrival of Novak Djokovic, who has been crowned three times at the US Open.

“Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined life and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world.

“It is in America’s interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won a seventh Wimbledon title in London,” added Jovanovic in the letter, which is said to have been sent to Biden on July 22.