Novak Djokovic vaccine saga: Serbian-Americans write to Joe Biden to let him play in US Open

July 30, 2022 11:22:02 am
In an interview with the BBC earlier this year, Novak Djokovic said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.
The Serb might likely miss out on his second grand slam appearance this year with the US Open confirming that them adhering to the United States government policy on vaccination. Entry in the US requires non-citizens to be fully Covid-19 vaccinated, meaning Djokovic, who has repeatedly taken an anti-vaccine stance clear, will not be allowed entry.
As per reports, a Serbian group in the US has called on President Joe Biden to let Novak Djokovic into the country.
According to Serbian media outlet Politika, one group has directly addressed Biden with a plea to grant Djokovic entry to the US.
Subscriber Only Stories
The plea to Biden reportedly cites Presidential Proclamation 10294, which allows for travel exceptions to be made for non-citizens “whose entry would be in the national interest.”
“The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it won’t be what it is without Novak Djokovic,” Jovanovic was quoted as saying in the letter.
“Considering the economic situation and the crisis at all levels, America must not allow the US Open not to take place in its full glory and capacity, which also means the arrival of Novak Djokovic, who has been crowned three times at the US Open.
“Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined life and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world.
“It is in America’s interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won a seventh Wimbledon title in London,” added Jovanovic in the letter, which is said to have been sent to Biden on July 22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of ChessPremium
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?Premium
Latest News
NEP rooted in ‘Bharatiyata’ while assimilating global perspective: Amit Shah
Novak Djokovic vaccine saga: Serbian-Americans write to Joe Biden to let him play in US Open
Hathras: Boy locked in classroom for 2 hours, 10 teachers suspended
My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu
Ranbir Kapoor’s film set fire doused after five hours, one dead
Brother-in-law, two others held for murdering caretaker in Gurgaon
‘Maharashtra will have no money without Gujaratis, Rajasthanis’: Governor’s remark triggers row
Ek Villain Returns box office opening day numbers are even lesser than Shamshera: ‘Need to gather momentum’
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 may not look very different from last year’s foldables
India logs 20,408 fresh Covid cases, 44 deaths: Govt
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma
India Monsoon Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms today in Delhi, says IMD