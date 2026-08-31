Quick Comment: Novak Djokovic’s body is asking a question his tennis hasn’t yet answered

Rafael Nadal lost a painful battle with his body in 2024. Novak Djokovic might well be losing his own now. After 20 main-draw appearances and four titles at Flushing Meadows, the Serbian has finally tasted defeat in the first round of the US Open.

The four-hour, 36-minute ordeal included tears, vomiting and cramps before Djokovic gave way to Argentina’s Mariano Navone. The last, and only other time Novak fell in a Grand Slam opener was at Melbourne Park, all the way back in January 2006.

Father Time appears to be catching up with the former world No. 1. Having claimed his 24th major title three years ago in New York, he has since stuttered and stumbled at various stages in pursuit of an elusive 25th, one that would take him past Margaret Court’s 53-year-old record.