‘I despised every moment’: Novak Djokovic on physical struggles after shock US Open exit

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the physical struggles that derailed his US Open campaign, admitting he “despised every moment” on court during his shock first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who was chasing a record-extending 25th major title, fell 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a gruelling four-hour-plus contest at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was his first first-round loss at a major since the 2006 Australian Open.
Speaking after the match, Djokovic said he had been dealing with similar issues throughout the season.
“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said.
He described how his body broke down during the match. “Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out,” he added.
ALSO READ | Quick Comment: Novak Djokovic’s body is asking a question his tennis hasn’t yet answered
Djokovic had won the third set and was leading in the fourth before Navone turned the match around. He said he tried his best to stay in the contest but could not overcome his physical struggles.
“I won a set and then the third one. Then I was like, ‘Okay, maybe there is a chance’. I didn’t want to give up in fourth or fifth, so I wanted to kind of finish the match,” he said.
“But I didn’t enjoy myself,” he added.
Despite the pain, Djokovic acknowledged the support of the New York crowd, who tried to lift him up in the final set. He was clearly moved, tearing up as the fans rallied behind him.
“They were super nice. So grateful to experience this. When it comes to the match itself and overall feeling of how I felt with body and while playing, it was really not enjoyable. I pretty much despised every moment that I spent on the court for that,” he said.
“But from the perspective of the crowd and support, it was incredible, honestly, from the beginning. They were trying to lift me up in important moments, and I’m very sorry that I didn’t perform as well as I should have or could have or wanted to for them. But the love and appreciation they gave me in the end really touched my heart,” he added.
The defeat ended Djokovic’s hopes of a 25th Grand Slam title at this year’s US Open. His exit comes after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz entered the event after a long break.
(With wire input)