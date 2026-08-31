‘I despised every moment’: Novak Djokovic on physical struggles after shock US Open exit

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the physical struggles that derailed his US Open campaign, admitting he “despised every moment” on court during his shock first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who was chasing a record-extending 25th major title, fell 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a gruelling four-hour-plus contest at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was his first first-round loss at a major since the 2006 Australian Open.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic said he had been dealing with similar issues throughout the season.

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“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year,” he said.