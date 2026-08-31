Djokovic stunned by Navone in US Open first round, ends 20-year record

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title ended in stunning fashion on Monday as he was eliminated in the first round of the US Open by Argentina’s Mariano Navone, marking only the third time in his illustrious career that he has lost an opening-round match at a major.
The 39-year-old Serb, who was chasing history at Flushing Meadows, fell to Navone in a gruelling five-set encounter that exposed his physical struggles. The defeat shattered a remarkable 20-year streak for Djokovic, as he lost the first-round match at a Grand Slam for the first time since the Australian Open 2006. His only other first-round loss at a major came in the same event in 2005.
At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic showed his trademark resilience despite his physical distress. After losing a tight first-set tie-break 7-6(5), he fought back to win the next two sets 7-5 and 6-4. However, his body eventually betrayed him. He required treatment on his lower back and suffered cramps, allowing World No. 49 Navone to take the fourth set 6-2 and force a decider. Exhausted, Djokovic lost the final set 6-1 and crashed out of the event.
The match was a brutal physical ordeal from the start. Djokovic, who had spoken before the tournament about feeling prepared, looked far from his best. He was seen vomiting multiple times courtside during the third set. He had previously revealed he is dealing with a health condition that is exacerbated by heat and humidity.
More to follow…