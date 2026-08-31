Djokovic stunned by Navone in US Open first round, ends 20-year record

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title ended in stunning fashion on Monday as he was eliminated in the first round of the US Open by Argentina’s Mariano Navone, marking only the third time in his illustrious career that he has lost an opening-round match at a major.

The 39-year-old Serb, who was chasing history at Flushing Meadows, fell to Navone in a gruelling five-set encounter that exposed his physical struggles. The defeat shattered a remarkable 20-year streak for Djokovic, as he lost the first-round match at a Grand Slam for the first time since the Australian Open 2006. His only other first-round loss at a major came in the same event in 2005.