scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Top news

Novak Djokovic out of US Open 2020 after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

By: AP | New York | Updated: September 7, 2020 2:39:56 am
Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic disqualified, Djokovic line judge videoNovak Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball. (AP Photo)

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set. As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

East Bengal take one step closer to ISL after overcoming investor hurdle
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 06: Latest News