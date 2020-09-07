Novak Djokovic out of US Open 2020 after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball. (AP Photo)

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set. As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

HUGE: Novak Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open for this. That was a nasty hit. I hope that lady is ok.#Djokovic#USOpenpic.twitter.com/wwpeLVU8FN — Parallel Pundir 🕙 (@pundirlol) September 6, 2020

Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball after losing a point. And I think he knew it. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/05iVUtpQ0Z — thehojo (@thehojo) September 6, 2020

Agree with Rennae Sttubs that the decision was the right one regarding #djokovic, unintentionally injuring the lines woman. But rules are clear in situations like this one. |#tennismedia #luciahoffman pic.twitter.com/vKjnU0YPDn — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) September 6, 2020

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

