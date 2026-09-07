Djokovic to Fritz: Seven top-10 seeds are already out of the US Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, gestures to the crowd after he lost to Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Seven of the men’s top 10 seeds are gone from the US Open after eight days. Stretch that to the top 20, and it’s 15.

Novak Djokovic started it. Daniil Medvedev kept it going. Most of the upsets share a strange helplessness, players who can’t quite explain what happened to them.

Djokovic “despised every moment” against Mariano Navone. Arthur Fils was up 5-2 in the second set on Stefanos Tsitsipas when his energy simply left him, no explanation, just gone, a lapse he called “almost unprofessional.”

Alex de Minaur had a favourable draw on paper and lost anyway, in the second round, to Botic van de Zandschulp. “I can’t really explain the reasoning of it, but it just felt like the more I tried, the more intensity, the more fired up I was getting, I just kept on making unforced errors,” he said. The feel of the ball on the strings, gone, and he couldn’t get it back.