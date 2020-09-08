‘She’s done nothing wrong at all’: Novak Djokovic backs US Open line judge after criticism

Novak Djokovic and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic at US Open. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)

Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open, has extended support to the line judge whom he accidentally hit with a tennis ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta. The 17-time Grand Slam winner was ousted from the US Open for his conduct, something which didn’t go down well with the fans.

After the Serb’s exit from the US Open, many of his fans criticised the woman line judge on social media. However, Djokovic urged his fans to be “supportive and caring” and clarified that she has “done nothing wrong at all”.

The tennis star’s fans claimed that the line judge, who fell to the ground and appeared to have breathing problems, was exaggerating the extent of her injury.

“Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too,” the 33-year-old Serb tweeted on Monday.

Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time. (1/2) — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 7, 2020

“She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time.”

The 33-year-old has apologised to the US Open organisers for his conduct.

The United States Tennis Association said that the ranking points earned by Djokovic at the tournament won’t be counted and he also forfeits the prize money for participating in the tournament.

